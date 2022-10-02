Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand, Lula, the syndicalist president of the economic miracle and redemption for millions of Brazilians who emerged from poverty during his government in the early 2000s. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leader of the Workers’ Party who in today’s elections seeks, at the age of 76, the great revenge after being cleared of the corruption charges of the Petrobras scandal, after having spent 580 days in prison witnessing helplessly the defeats of the left and the collapse of his country’s economy.

On the other hand, Jair Bolsonaro, the populist president still in office, the new, the enemy of traditional politics, the liberal supporter of business. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, 67, the leader who was able to compact, as never before, the Brazilian right, putting together Boi, biblia e bala, that is, the oxen of ranchers and farmers, with the evangelical church, and some heavy lobbies, including that of the military, of bullets. Overwhelmed, however, by Covid and a bad management of the health emergency that fluctuated between denial and superficiality, while the pandemic killed 700 thousand Brazilians and hit economic activities very heavily.

Today over 150 million Brazilians will be called to vote for the new president (as well as for Congress and for the governors of the 27 states), but in the middle, between Lula and Bolsonaro, there is a blocked country.

With the boom in raw materials at the beginning of the century, Brazil had become the symbol of emerging markets, the B of the Brics, had climbed to sixth place in the ranking of the great economies of the globe. Then, starting from 2014, the collapse began, from which the country has not yet recovered: in the last ten years, Brazilian GDP has grown on average by only 0.15% per year, productivity levels have remained unchanged. , while the difficulties of families have increased inexorably, and even food insecurity: today over 30 million Brazilians suffer from hunger, an unacceptable paradox for one of the largest agricultural producers in the world.

“Brazil’s underperformance of growth after the commodity boom has surprised even the most pessimistic,” said Marcos Casarin, chief economist for Latin America at Oxford Economics. “The per capita income – adds Casarin – is still 10% below the peak of 2013 and it will take at least another four years to get back to that level”.