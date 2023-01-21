Home World Brazil, Lula fires the commander of the armed forces
Brazil, Lula fires the commander of the armed forces

Brazil, Lula fires the commander of the armed forces

ST. PAUL. The Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, general Julius Caesar of Arruda, two weeks after a January 8 coup attempt by extremist supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, local media reported. The change in leadership of the army takes place in a climate of distrust between the new president and some sectors of the armed forces after the assault on the presidential, congressional and Supreme Court offices in Brasilia.

Arruda will be replaced by the military commander of the southeast, the general Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who last Wednesday gave a speech to his troops demanding respect for the election results, stating: «It is the government of the people. Alternation of power. It is the vote, and when we vote, we must respect the result of the polls. This is the belief that we must have, even if we don’t like it».

Arruda had assumed command of the interim army on January 30, and had been confirmed by the defense minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro, on January 6. The Lula government has not yet explained the reason for the decision.

