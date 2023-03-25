Home World Brazil, Lula has pneumonia: trip to China postponed, commitments cancelled
Brazil, Lula has pneumonia: trip to China postponed, commitments cancelled

Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva was forced to postpone his trip to Chinese. Lula, following a visit to the hospital where he went with flu-like symptoms, was diagnosed with bacterial bronchopneumonia. The postponement of the trip – they explain from Brasilia – has already been communicated to the Chinese authorities, together with the desire to reschedule the visit to a new date.

Currently the Brazilian head of state is at rest in the palace of Alvorada of Brasilia, with the cancellation of all the commitments foreseen in its official agenda. The doctors of the Syrian-Lebanese hospital in the Brazilian capital had diagnosed Thursday evening bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to type A influenza, for which antibiotic treatment was started which allowed an improvement that was not sufficient, however, to authorize the long journey to the China. The meeting between Lula and Xi Jinping was eagerly awaited, especially on the commercial, industrial and agricultural level, because the president was accompanied by a delegation of 240 men of business

