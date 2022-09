Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva he could be elected president of Brazil immediately, starting from the first round scheduled for next October 2nd. It is a perspective that is beginning to make its way between analysts and observers. It would be a historic blow, a success that only a few weeks ago seemed remote, certainly uncertain. But the constant growth of preferences towards him, at least in voting intentions, brings the founder of the PT (Workers’ Party) closer to the finish line.