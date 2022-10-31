Listen to the audio version of the article

The leftist leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Pt), won the ballot and was elected president of Brazil for the third time. Lula beat the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro (Pl, right), the first president to fail in his re-election attempt. The Higher Electoral Court has formalized the victory: with 98.86% of the total number of sections scrutinized, Lula obtained 50.83% of the votes (59.596.247), against 49.17% of Bolsonaro (57.675.427) .

And happiness and sadness erupt throughout Brazil. Carousels of cars and motorbikes, shouts from apartment windows, horn sounds and flags in the wind fill the streets of the main cities. On the one hand, the supporters of the former trade unionist, in tears of joy, on the other, the silence of disappointment from the fans of Jair Bolsonaro. In a nation split in half, the most polarized elections in the country’s history are reflected in the moods of its citizens, divided by opposing supporters as in a national football final. In Rio de Janeiro, the second largest metropolis of the South American giant, cheering voters flocked to the beach, flooding the Copacabana neighborhood with their joy. While also from the ‘favelas’ on the morros (hills) fireworks start to illuminate the carioca sky.

For Lula came the congratulations of world leaders, including that of US President Joe Biden, who spoke of “free, fair and credible” elections, as if to remove any temptation to Bolsonaro’s Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Lula and said he wanted to develop “constructive cooperation” with him. This was announced by the Kremlin. “He accepts my sincere congratulations. The election results confirmed your great political authority. I hope that, by making joint efforts, we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all areas, ”Putin said in a telegram to Lula, according to the Russian presidency.

“We will monitor and survey the Amazon, where we will fight any illegal activity. At the same time we will promote the sustainable development of the communities of the Amazon ”. These are Lula’s first words in her acceptance speech. The president-elect has pledged to establish a ministry for the native peoples of Brazil, which will be run by an indigenous.