Home World Brazil: Lula wins the ballot. He is elected president for the third time
World

Brazil: Lula wins the ballot. He is elected president for the third time

by admin
Brazil: Lula wins the ballot. He is elected president for the third time

The leftist leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Pt), won the ballot and was elected president of Brazil for the third time. Lula beat the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro (Pl, right), the first president to fail in his re-election attempt. The Higher Electoral Court has formalized the victory: with 98.86% of the total number of sections scrutinized, Lula obtained 50.83% of the votes (59.596.247), against 49.17% of Bolsonaro (57.675.427) .

And happiness and sadness erupt throughout Brazil. Carousels of cars and motorbikes, shouts from apartment windows, horn sounds and flags in the wind fill the streets of the main cities. On the one hand, the supporters of the former trade unionist, in tears of joy, on the other, the silence of disappointment from the fans of Jair Bolsonaro. In a nation split in half, the most polarized elections in the country’s history are reflected in the moods of its citizens, divided by opposing supporters as in a national football final. In Rio de Janeiro, the second largest metropolis of the South American giant, cheering voters flocked to the beach, flooding the Copacabana neighborhood with their joy. While also from the ‘favelas’ on the morros (hills) fireworks start to illuminate the carioca sky.

For Lula came the congratulations of world leaders, including that of US President Joe Biden, who spoke of “free, fair and credible” elections, as if to remove any temptation to Bolsonaro’s Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Lula and said he wanted to develop “constructive cooperation” with him. This was announced by the Kremlin. “He accepts my sincere congratulations. The election results confirmed your great political authority. I hope that, by making joint efforts, we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all areas, ”Putin said in a telegram to Lula, according to the Russian presidency.

See also  Oxfam denounces "the pandemic of inequality": Covid doubles the wealth of the richest

“We will monitor and survey the Amazon, where we will fight any illegal activity. At the same time we will promote the sustainable development of the communities of the Amazon ”. These are Lula’s first words in her acceptance speech. The president-elect has pledged to establish a ministry for the native peoples of Brazil, which will be run by an indigenous.

Find out more

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. UN agreement, Turkey and Ukraine...

Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: Survivors say...

Russia, Melnikova: “The crusade of us mothers of...

NASA captures the “smile of the sun”: experts...

Ukraine, a thousand Russian soldiers killed in one...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 30 October

Sunak boycotted the climate summit: so Carlo organized...

Mike Pompeo: “I told Salvini that he is...

Elon Musk and disinformation on Twitter: the new...

Elon Musk tweets a conspiracy theory about attacking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy