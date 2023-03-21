Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, is the new leader of the women’s wing of the Liberal Party. The job was assigned to her during a ceremony in Brasilia, during which the former First Lady also sent her best wishes to her husband, who turns 68 today.

The event was attended, among others, by the deputy governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão, the senators Damares Alves and Tereza Cristina, as well as the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, third son of the former head of state. According to political analysts, the president of the Pl, Valdemar Costa Neto, sees Michelle as a potential candidate for the office of president of the republic in 2026, if Bolsonaro is deemed ineligible by electoral justice.

Michelle returned from the United States in time to attend the event, after having been in Florida a week ago to meet her husband, who has been in the United States since December 30th.