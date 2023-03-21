Home World Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro leader of the Liberal Party: candidate in the 2026 elections?
World

Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro leader of the Liberal Party: candidate in the 2026 elections?

by admin
Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro leader of the Liberal Party: candidate in the 2026 elections?

Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, is the new leader of the women’s wing of the Liberal Party. The job was assigned to her during a ceremony in Brasilia, during which the former First Lady also sent her best wishes to her husband, who turns 68 today.

The event was attended, among others, by the deputy governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão, the senators Damares Alves and Tereza Cristina, as well as the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, third son of the former head of state. According to political analysts, the president of the Pl, Valdemar Costa Neto, sees Michelle as a potential candidate for the office of president of the republic in 2026, if Bolsonaro is deemed ineligible by electoral justice.

Michelle returned from the United States in time to attend the event, after having been in Florida a week ago to meet her husband, who has been in the United States since December 30th.

See also  China-USA, Xi Jinping writes to Biden: "Let's strengthen cooperation. The world is neither peaceful nor peaceful"

You may also like

the video of the abuse of force –...

“We will supply Kiev with depleted uranium shells”:...

FORUMAUTOMOTIVE / Pichetto: ‘yes to technological neutrality. Combining...

The first photo of Elly Schlein with Paola-...

I have. Mobile, more gigs for the same...

Bizarre Farras: The Silly Walks + Plan B...

House members push bill to honor Golda Meir...

Strikes in France against the pension reform, spontaneous...

Meloni, I put my face on the increase...

Terra Amara Turkish advances: Gaffur discovers that…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy