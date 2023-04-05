RIO DE JANEIRO. Four children from a nursery were killed in an attack that took place today in Blumenau, a city in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, in the south. According to the military police, there are also four wounded, one of whom is in serious condition. The episode occurred in the early hours of the morning in the Cantinho Bom Pastor private nursery school, reports the G1 news portal. A 25-year-old man allegedly entered the facility with a hatchet and attacked the children before handing himself over to the authorities, said Santa Catarina police chief Ulisses Gabriel.

The government of Santa Catarina has decreed three days of mourning. The deputy governor, Marilia Boehm, then said that lessons have been suspended in all schools in the state. “There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its defenseless children and grandchildren, my condolences for this monstrosity,” commented President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “For any human being who has a Christian sentiment, a tragedy like this is unacceptable, it is an act of hatred and cowardice,” added the head of state.

The attack comes less than ten days after a school in São Paulo was targeted by a teenager who fatally stabbed a teacher and injured three others, as well as a student. Since 2011, more than ten schools have been attacked in Brazil.