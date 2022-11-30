Listen to the audio version of the article

Brazil is once again anxious about Pelé, who is hospitalized once again at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo. At first, alarmist rumors had spread about the conditions of O Rei, who has been fighting colon cancer for a year and a half, so his daughter Kelly wanted to clarify by explaining that «alarmist news is coming out again, so I want to tell you that my father is in the hospital for a course of planned treatment. I’m not flying to him (the woman is in Qatar for the World Cup ed), my brothers are with dad and I’ll go to him on New Year’s Eve. There is no emergency.”

A note from the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo, where the great Brazilian champion is being treated, reports that Pelé is in stable condition after arriving at the clinic on Tuesday “for a re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment of the tumour”. The hospital also said the former footballer “is in full control of his vital functions” and has not been taken to an intensive or semi-intensive care unit for treatment. Pelé’s spokesman, Joe Fraga, told the Associated Press that the former footballer is in the hospital “for a monthly check-up”.