Home World Brazil, Pele back in hospital. The daughter: only one cycle of visits planned
World

Brazil, Pele back in hospital. The daughter: only one cycle of visits planned

by admin
Brazil, Pele back in hospital. The daughter: only one cycle of visits planned

ServiceFootball legend

Note from the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo: here “for a re-evaluation of cancer treatment”. The former footballer “has full control of his vital functions”

Brazil is once again anxious about Pelé, who is hospitalized once again at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo. At first, alarmist rumors had spread about the conditions of O Rei, who has been fighting colon cancer for a year and a half, so his daughter Kelly wanted to clarify by explaining that «alarmist news is coming out again, so I want to tell you that my father is in the hospital for a course of planned treatment. I’m not flying to him (the woman is in Qatar for the World Cup ed), my brothers are with dad and I’ll go to him on New Year’s Eve. There is no emergency.”

A note from the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo, where the great Brazilian champion is being treated, reports that Pelé is in stable condition after arriving at the clinic on Tuesday “for a re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment of the tumour”. The hospital also said the former footballer “is in full control of his vital functions” and has not been taken to an intensive or semi-intensive care unit for treatment. Pelé’s spokesman, Joe Fraga, told the Associated Press that the former footballer is in the hospital “for a monthly check-up”.

Find out more
See also  Switzerland, the "crime of passion" remains in the penal code. The women's movement arises

You may also like

Spain, the three migrants arrived from Nigeria in...

The EU warns Musk: Twitter must respect the...

Hakeem Jeffries replaces Nancy Pelosi at the helm...

Thousands of UK Christmas turkeys die from bird...

Hacker against the Vatican site: “Anomalous access attempts”....

Spain: 5.6 tons of cocaine seized in the...

Isis announces the death of its leader

Racism storm on the Royal Family, Elizabeth’s lady...

The “iron content” of this World Cup is...

Isis announces the death of its leader, al-Qurashi....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy