Home World Brazil Police Arrest 527 People Involved in Shocking Authority
World

Brazil Police Arrest 527 People Involved in Shocking Authority

by admin
Brazil Police Arrest 527 People Involved in Shocking Authority

Brazilian police arrest 527 people in connection with attack on power institutions

The Brazilian Federal Police issued a notice on January 10 local time stating that it had arrested 527 extremists, all of whom were suspected of attacking the Brazilian presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia on January 8. .

According to reports, about 1,500 extremists were detained after the attack on the Brazilian authorities. Among them, in addition to the 527 people who had been arrested, the Brazilian police said that they released another 599 people after completing the registration procedures. It mainly includes the elderly, minors, the sick and pregnant women. In addition, 30 injured extremists have been sent to two local hospitals for treatment, none of whom were seriously injured. According to reports, 277 of the arrested persons have been transferred to prisons in the Federal District of Brazil.

The Brazilian police also stated that as the investigation unfolds, more suspects are expected to be arrested, and the arrest list will be dynamically updated. (Headquarters reporter Wang Yuguo)

See also  Musk announces: "I'm buying Manchester United". But maybe it's a joke

You may also like

Insider trading in US House speaker election will...

Paris, five people stabbed at the Gare du...

Insider trading in U.S. House speaker election will...

Ukraine, breaking news. Wagner mercenaries claim Soledar conquest....

Peru, police officer attacked and burned alive by...

Russian President’s Press Secretary: Aiding Ukraine’s main battle...

Cardinal Pell, treasurer of the Vatican who was...

Insider trading in US House speaker election will...

Korean media: U.S. satellite crashed into waters near...

Zelensky talks about difficult situation in two strategic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy