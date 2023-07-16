Home » Brazil Sends Oil Tanker to Alleviate Fuel Shortage in Cuba Amidst Venezuelan Supply Drop
World

Brazil Sends Oil Tanker to Alleviate Fuel Shortage in Cuba Amidst Venezuelan Supply Drop

by admin
Brazil Sends Oil Tanker to Alleviate Fuel Shortage in Cuba Amidst Venezuelan Supply Drop

Title: Brazilian Oil Tanker Orion En Route to Cuba Amid Fuel Shortage

Date: [Current Date]

The Orion, a Vietnamese-flagged tanker transporting oil and chemical products, is expected to arrive in Cuba soon after leaving Brazil on June 25th. Although the Cuban port of arrival remains undisclosed, the vessel’s latest location on July 10th indicated it was heading towards the Cuban coast north of Puerto Rico, according to the VesselFinder tracker.

The Orion, with a draft of 7.5 meters, departed from Paranaguá Terminal in Brazil, the country’s second-largest port. Cuba has been grappling with a fuel shortage in recent months, following a decrease in crude oil supply from its long-standing supplier, Venezuela.

To counter the scarcity, Cuba began importing oil from alternative sources such as Russia and Mexico. However, the arrival of an oil tanker from Brazil is a new development in recent months.

According to records from the Eikon application and the TankerTrackers.com website, at least five oil shipments from Russian and Caribbean terminals have reached Cuba since November 2022.

One such example is the Bicentennial, owned by Mexico’s state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), which has unloaded at the Havana refinery twice since April. The tanker Fortunato, flying the Panamanian flag, has also made two visits to Cuban ports since January, transporting liquefied gas used for cooking food from the Mexican terminal of Salina Cruz.

Although a Pemex source declined to provide specific details, they confirmed that the company had supplied crude oil to Cuba this year.

Recent reports suggest that in May alone, Cuba imported approximately 58,100 barrels per day (bpd) of fuel from Venezuela, its key ally. This figure marked a 30% increase from April and reached a monthly total of 1,743,000 bpd.

See also  Tourist Rental Car Theft Turns Into Terrifying Ordeal for Cuban Resident in Holguín

The Cuban National Statistics Office revealed that prior to the pandemic, the country’s fuel demand stood at 137,000 bpd. Venezuelan fuel shipments played a crucial role in fulfilling more than half of this demand.

As Cuba continues to seek diverse sources for its energy needs, the arrival of the Orion tanker from Brazil indicates the nation’s ongoing efforts to secure reliable fuel supplies and mitigate the current shortage.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on available data and may be subject to updates or changes after publication.

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy