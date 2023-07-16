Brazil Sends Oil Tanker to Alleviate Fuel Shortage in Cuba Amidst Venezuelan Supply Drop

Title: Brazilian Oil Tanker Orion En Route to Cuba Amid Fuel Shortage

The Orion, a Vietnamese-flagged tanker transporting oil and chemical products, is expected to arrive in Cuba soon after leaving Brazil on June 25th. Although the Cuban port of arrival remains undisclosed, the vessel’s latest location on July 10th indicated it was heading towards the Cuban coast north of Puerto Rico, according to the VesselFinder tracker.

The Orion, with a draft of 7.5 meters, departed from Paranaguá Terminal in Brazil, the country’s second-largest port. Cuba has been grappling with a fuel shortage in recent months, following a decrease in crude oil supply from its long-standing supplier, Venezuela.

To counter the scarcity, Cuba began importing oil from alternative sources such as Russia and Mexico. However, the arrival of an oil tanker from Brazil is a new development in recent months.

According to records from the Eikon application and the TankerTrackers.com website, at least five oil shipments from Russian and Caribbean terminals have reached Cuba since November 2022.

One such example is the Bicentennial, owned by Mexico’s state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), which has unloaded at the Havana refinery twice since April. The tanker Fortunato, flying the Panamanian flag, has also made two visits to Cuban ports since January, transporting liquefied gas used for cooking food from the Mexican terminal of Salina Cruz.

Although a Pemex source declined to provide specific details, they confirmed that the company had supplied crude oil to Cuba this year.

Recent reports suggest that in May alone, Cuba imported approximately 58,100 barrels per day (bpd) of fuel from Venezuela, its key ally. This figure marked a 30% increase from April and reached a monthly total of 1,743,000 bpd.

The Cuban National Statistics Office revealed that prior to the pandemic, the country’s fuel demand stood at 137,000 bpd. Venezuelan fuel shipments played a crucial role in fulfilling more than half of this demand.

As Cuba continues to seek diverse sources for its energy needs, the arrival of the Orion tanker from Brazil indicates the nation’s ongoing efforts to secure reliable fuel supplies and mitigate the current shortage.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on available data and may be subject to updates or changes after publication.

