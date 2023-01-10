Listen to the audio version of the article

The judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, today ordered the arrest of the former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District of Brasilia, Fabio Augusto Vieira. It was he, writes the UOL news portal, who was in command of the corps on Sunday when the Bolsonarists attacked the buildings of Parliament, the government and the Supreme Court. In the frantic hours after the attacks, the portal recalls, Viera was removed from his post by the head of federal intervention in the capital, Ricardo Cappelli.