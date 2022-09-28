Home World Brazil, that’s why Lula needs to beat Bolsonaro in the first round. With the military unknown
World

by admin
RIO DE JANEIRO – There is crisp air in Brazil. The latest polls say that Luis Iñacio Lula da Silva it reached close to 50 per cent of voting intentions. President jair Bolsonaro collects a 31, two points less than those recorded two days ago. The founder of the PT sees ever closer the goal that, out of prudence and superstition, he avoids declaring, but which becomes more and more credible every day: winning in the first round.

