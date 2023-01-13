Brazil’s Attorney General Augusto Aras has asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to open an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro over the January 8 assault by his supporters. ‘GloboNews’ reports it.

The prosecutor’s move is part of an investigation into people suspected of “instigation and intellectual paternity” in connection with the January 8 assault on government buildings in Brasilia. The Attorney General’s office said in a statement that it had asked the Supreme Court to include Bolsonaro in the investigation for having released a video “that questions the legitimacy of the 2022 presidential election”.