Brazil, the attorney general calls for the opening of an investigation into Bolsonaro

Brazil, the attorney general calls for the opening of an investigation into Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Attorney General Augusto Aras has asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to open an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro over the January 8 assault by his supporters. ‘GloboNews’ reports it.
The prosecutor’s move is part of an investigation into people suspected of “instigation and intellectual paternity” in connection with the January 8 assault on government buildings in Brasilia. The Attorney General’s office said in a statement that it had asked the Supreme Court to include Bolsonaro in the investigation for having released a video “that questions the legitimacy of the 2022 presidential election”.

