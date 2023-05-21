Home » Brazil, the “gender” field disappears from the new identity card
Brazil, the “gender” field disappears from the new identity card

The Brazilian government will change the presentation of the National Identity Card (Cin) to make it “more inclusive and representative”. The new document will no longer distinguish between company name and registered name, from now on it will contain only the name with which the person declares himself in the deed of issue. Furthermore, the identity card will be printed without the gender field.

The decree that will regulate the issue of the identification document with the modifications should be published at the end of June. The changes to Cin were requested by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, with the aim of promoting greater citizenship and respect for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transvestite, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and other (Lgbtqia+) and are part of the Government’s commitment to public policies aimed at this audience.

