The former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro he regretted riots on Sunday in Brasilia, calling them “unpleasant events”, and announced that he wanted to bring forward his return from the United States. “I haven’t had quiet days. First there was this unpleasant episode on Sunday in Brazil and then my hospitalization,” she told the Cnn Brazil. “I came to the United States to stay until the end of January, but I intend to anticipate my return,” he added speaking from Florida, where he was hospitalized for abdominal pain. The former head of state said he was “fine” and that he should resign in the next few days.

09 January 2023



Italian citizenship

Meanwhile, from Italy, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that Bolsonaro “never asked Italian citizenship and I don’t think he can obtain it”. “There are also state laws” which establish who can obtain Italian citizenship, “it is not a personal choice”, he underlined.

January 10, 2023



The pro-Lula demonstrations

In Brazil, political tension remains high. Tens of thousands of people took part in pro-democracy demonstrations in response to the storming of Congress by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. In the country’s largest city, Sao Paulo, crowds shouted that Bolsonaro should be arrested, according to reports Bbc. Many took to the streets dressed in red, the colors of Lula’s Workers’ Party, others waved “No amnesty for coup plotters” signs demanding that those responsible be punished.

January 10, 2023



About 1,500 people were detained during Sunday’s riots in the capital Brasilia, a week after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in. Last night, Lula visited the damaged buildings of Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court together with the country’s governors, condemning the “terrorist acts” and vowing to punish the perpetrators. Bolsonaro did not accept defeat in Brazil’s latest and divisive election and flew to the United States ahead of the January 1 handover.