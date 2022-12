The silence between tears. A mixture of discouragement, sadness, nostalgia. The whole of Brazil mourns the loss of its King. It sinks into depression, into memories, it is enveloped by missing. Three days of national mourning will pay homage to the all-time champion: a Edson Arantes do Nascimentohe big Skinwho died at the age of 82 of colon cancer that confined him to bed in the last month in a ward of the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.