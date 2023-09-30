Brazil, the Senate approves the draft limitation of indigenous lands that the Supreme Court had defined as unconstitutional

Wednesday September 27 it was a disturbing day for the indiansthe defenders of the environment and of democracy Brazilian. Despite a week before the Supreme Court federal had proclaimed the so-called unconstitutional “Marco Temporal”the Brazilian Senate approved under emergency procedure the draft of the bill which limits indigenous landswithout making any changes to the text already examined by the Chamber.

The Marco Temporal, born in the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro and supported by the powerful lobby dell’agro-businessthe first South American economy, is the principle that limits the demarcation of lands indigenous to those that were already occupied by native peoples before the entry into force of the Constitution of 1988risking preventing the indigenous populations, but also the communities formed by the descendants of fugitive slaves, from quilombolathe right to obtain land titles.

The law will now go to the president for consideration Ignatius Lula and Silva, which will be able to place the veto on some extracts of the text or reject it completely. Brazil’s National Congress would have the power to override presidential vetoes and restore the validity of the project, but must take into account the ruling of unconstitutionality of the Supreme Court, which has the ultimate power to annul the law again. To circumvent the Supreme, last week the opposition senators, conservatory e Bolsonaristi, have submitted a proposal amendment to the Constitution (PEC) in which they want to include the provision in the Constitution itself, so that it cannot be annulled by the Supreme Court.

The approval of a PEC, however, is a complex procedure to obtain, because requires a majority of votes in the House and Senate, where deputies and senators are unlikely to agree in favor of an amendment to the Constitution. However things will go, one is expected long and hard political struggle accompanied by clear economic interests, in which President Lula and the Supreme Federal Court will have a decisive role in preventing the Marco Temporal from becoming law.

Thus Brazilian agribusiness, the economic and financial sector that keeps Brazil’s GDP high, he still flirts with Bolsonarism and maintains a very ambiguous relationship with the Lula government. If the law is actually ratified, the indigenous population and the quilombola could also see the reserves in their possession already demarcated in past years cancelled. But this is not the only unacceptable point for indigenous peoples. The Marco Temporal also foresees the possibility of the Union taking back indigenous lands in case of change in the cultural characteristics of the communities and allocate them to the National Agrarian Reform Program with lots preferably destined for indigenous populations. But not only. The law also opens up the possibility of validation titles of ownership or possession of individuals in areas belonging to indigenous communities, prohibits the expansion of indigenous lands already demarcated, allows cooperation contracts with non-indigenous populations for economic activities also within the framework of transgenic crops and contact with isolated peoples to mediate state action for public benefit.

The Senate’s challenge to the judiciary shows once again how Lula is unable to control Congress. The Brazilian president has repeatedly acted as spokesperson in the world of one Sustainable Development in Amazonwhere the Indians are i guardians of the great rainforestnow just a few steps away, according to ecologists, from a point of no return due to the ongoing devastation caused by agricultural expansionism, livestock farming, deforestation and the explosion of factions of drug traffickers and gold miners.

