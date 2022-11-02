SAN PAOLO – The protest dulls but the blocks resist. There are still 126 of them across the country. The images of the long lines of trucks are broadcast on live TV and in connections from the outskirts of St. Paul and part of Rio de Janeiro. But it is above all in the Southern and Central States, those most loyal to Bolsonaro, that “civil resistance”, as it is called by the promoters, continues to create difficulties in connections and in the distribution of fuel, food and medicine.

