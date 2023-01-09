Home World Brazil, the testimony of the Italian inside the assaulted Congress: “There were women who prayed and armed men”
World

Brazil, the testimony of the Italian inside the assaulted Congress: “There were women who prayed and armed men”

by admin
Brazil, the testimony of the Italian inside the assaulted Congress: “There were women who prayed and armed men”

“There were hooded men armed with tear gas canisters, ladies kneeling and praying to Jesus, children running around, organized groups giving instructions and leading the assault, female pensioners who came with walking dogs and other female pensioners holding stones… “. The Italian Federico Nastasi, 34-year-old freelance researcher, saw the attack on democracy. He has been in Brazil since September and was in the building

See also  The longest-lasting fall in the outbreak in Africa, WHO reminds countries to remain vigilant – yqqlm

You may also like

Brazil: who Bolsonaro’s ultra-right militants are and what...

The faithful line up to pray at the...

Inbound and outbound flights at Changsha Airport resume...

Provide main battle tanks to Ukraine?German politics divided...

Continued snowfall and strong cold air in northern...

Pope: Let us pray for Ukrainian and Russian...

Continuous snowfall and strong cold air in northern...

Sweden says no to Erdogan’s blackmail on NATO:...

Outbound tourism is expected to recover in spring...

China, clashes at the Covid test factory after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy