Seats open in Brazil where 156 million voters are called to express themselves in the ballot that sees left-wing leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Pt) running against the right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, for the chair of Palazzo Planalto. This is one of the most polarized elections in the history of the South American giant, which returns the photo of a split country. Lula, associated with the number 13 in the electronic ballot box, appears in the lead in the latest poll published last night by Datafolha. Counting only valid voting intentions, the member of the PT running for his third term has 52%, while Bolsonaro (number 22), in search of reconfirmation, 48%. However, the margin of error – the institute points out – is about two percentage points, with the possibility of a technical draw, but “with a greater probability that Lula is ahead”. In the first round Lula had obtained 48.43% of the votes (57.259.504) against 43.2% of the PL candidate (51.072.345), conquering 14 states, against Bolsonaro’s 13.

Bolsonaro, I expect victory for the good of the country

“This afternoon I expect victory, for the sake of Brazil.” Right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro (Pl) said this after voting at the opening of his polling station at the Rosa da Fonseca municipal school in Vila Militar, an area in the west of Rio de Janeiro. «I expect victory, for the sake of Brazil. God willing, we will be victorious this afternoon, or rather, Brazil will win this afternoon, ”said Bolsonaro.

Lula, the most important day of my life

“This is the most important day of my life, and I think it is a very important day for the Brazilian people.” Left-wing leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Pt) said this after voting in a school in San Bernardo do Campo, in the state of Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian news portal of Estadao. The candidate of the PT at the Planalto palace arrived at the polling station just over an hour after the opening of the polls, accompanied, among others, by the candidate for the government of the state of San Paulo, Fernando Haddad, and as in the first round he kissed the ballot proof card.

The leader was greeted with cheers and made the L sign with one hand in response. “Today is the most important day of my life, and I think it is a very important day for the Brazilian people, because today the people define the model” of a country “they want, the model of life they want,” said the leader of left to the press, saying he is confident that the Brazilian people will vote for a project that defends democracy. Lula will follow the counting of votes in a hotel in São Paulo, in the Jardins region.

Two former ministers competing in San Paolo

In addition to the head of state, today Brazilian voters also choose 12 new governors, a dispute that largely reproduces the polarization that marks the race for the Planalto Palace. This is the case of the State of Sao Paulo, where the competition is between two former ministers of the governments of Lula and Bolsonaro: Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), formerly responsible for Infrastructures, and Fernando Haddad (Pt), formerly at the head of Education. The polls close at 5 pm across the country and the election results may be known by 10 pm