Brazil, two buildings collapse in Recife: at least 11 buried by rubble

Two buildings of a residential complex collapsed this morning in a town hall in the hinterland of Recife, capital of the Brazilian state of Pernambuco: at least eleven people were buried under the rubble, according to initial information from the fire brigade.

In the meantime, two women were extracted alive, the rescuers announced, according to which a building collapsed completely and another partially collapsed around 6.35 local time (11.35 Italian time) in Janga, a district of the city of Paulista.

News being updated

