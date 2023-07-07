Brazil, two buildings collapse in Recife: at least 11 buried by rubble

Two buildings of a residential complex collapsed this morning in a town hall in the hinterland of Recife, capital of the Brazilian state of Pernambuco: at least eleven people were buried under the rubble, according to initial information from the fire brigade.

Residential building collapses in Recife and leaves dozens missing. At the time of the accident, it was raining heavily in the region. pic.twitter.com/wASFF37uOz — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) July 7, 2023

In the meantime, two women were extracted alive, the rescuers announced, according to which a building collapsed completely and another partially collapsed around 6.35 local time (11.35 Italian time) in Janga, a district of the city of Paulista.

News being updated

