Brazil, two Italians injured in a favela in Rio de Janeiro

Brazil, two Italians injured in a favela in Rio de Janeiro

Two Italians were injured today after entering, it seems by mistake, a favela in Rio de Janeiro: radio Cbn. The two, now admitted to the Evandro Freire hospital under observation and in stable conditions, were with three other Italians at a party in Marina da Glòria, in the South Zone.

At dawn they turned into Avenida Brasil. According to the Miltar police, they entered the community of Manguinhos following the directions of a GPS navigator. Traffickers fired at the vehicle in which they were traveling. The tourists managed to get away and went straight to the hospital.

One of the men, identified as Riccardo, was shot in the rib and another, identified as ND, was wounded in the left arm. Unharmed the other three occupants of the vehicle – EC, MD and Sèrgio Batalha. Bullet holes are visible on the car. According to investigators, a single shot hit both tourists. Blood stains were found on the rear of the vehicle.

