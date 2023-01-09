Listen to the audio version of the article

For Lula they are “fascist fanatics”, “vandals who want to destroy democracy”, but beyond the firm condemnation of Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, elected at the end of October and in office since January 1, who are they and what do they want supporters of the former president and leader of the populist ultra-right, Jair Bolsonaro, who stormed the Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace in Brasilia by the thousands on the night of Sunday 8 January 2023.

What are they asking for and what support do they have

They seem isolated, without political support after Bolsonaro himself flew to Orlando, Florida, in the United States, to keep Donald Trump company. They cannot count, as we have seen up to now, on the support of the army and police chiefs, otherwise their violent action would have quickly turned into a real coup. They insist on accusing Lula and the left of having won the elections by cheating, rigging ballots and electronic voting. In the days following the vote, they blocked the country’s highways and airports. They are crying out for a coup, while they are assaulting the country’s institutions, and continue to invoke the intervention of the army to put Bolsonaro back in power.

They were the mainstay of the right-wing populist movement and Bolsonaro’s presidency from 2019 until last year. They had, at least in an initial phase, the help of a large part of the big entrepreneurs, as well as the media controlled by the major industrial groups.

The benchmarks of the extreme right

They accuse Lula of being corrupt and wanting to destroy the traditional family, stating that the left intends to implant socialism in Brazil. They blindly follow Bolsonaro, the leader who has known how to compact the Brazilian right, as never happened in Brazil, by bringing together Boi, biblia e bala , that is, the oxen of breeders and farmers, with the evangelical church, and some important lobbies, including that of the military, of bullets. In Covid they approved the bad management of the health emergency by the Bolsonaro government which oscillated between denial and superficiality, while the pandemic killed 700 thousand Brazilians and hit economic activities very seriously. They are not particularly sensitive to issues concerning the environment: for a large part of the Brazilian right, the Amazon is a problem, not a natural area to be protected.

«Bolsonaro managed to bring the right together as never before in democratic Brazil, and he was able to count on a 30% consensus from the base, to which were then added the opponents of the left and Lula. He had the support of a majority of high-income, white, male voters. While we can certainly say that if only women and people of color had voted, Bolsonaro would have taken a handful of votes,” says Carolina Botelho, political analyst, expert on electoral flows and inequalities, from the State University of Rio de Janeiro .