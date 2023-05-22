Brazil wins Golden Lion at the Venice Architecture Biennale – MONDO MODA

The Golden Lion for Best National Participation at the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale was awarded this Saturday (20/05), at the opening of the event, to Brazil, with the Terra project, by curators Gabriela de Matos and Paulo Tavares.

The jury stated that the prize was given to Brazil “for an exhibition of research and architectural intervention that centralizes the philosophies and imaginaries of the indigenous and black population in the search for ways of reparation”.

“Thank you so much, indigenous peoples”, said Matos, giving thanks in Portuguese when he took the stage to receive the award, for the first time given to Brazil.

The Golden Lion was presented by the Minister of Culture of Italy, Gennaro Sangiuliano, and by the president of the Biennale, Roberto Cicutto, at the Ca’ Giustinian palace, in a ceremony that marked the opening of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – Venice Biennale, which takes place in the Italian city under the theme The Laboratory of the Future, curated by Lesley Lokko.

Tavares expressed surprise at the award and said that the Terra project reflects what is happening in Brazil, in particular with indigenous peoples, “at a time of reconstruction”, because “they are the ones who keep the land together”.

“It is about repair, restitution, reconstruction. It is about recognizing other forms of knowledge, other forms of architecture that, as we say in the pavilion, have become central to facing the global climate crisis and can teach us another form of relationship with the earth”, declared Tavares.

The Golden Lion for Best Participant went to the architecture studio Daar, by Alessandro Petti and Sandi Hilal, for “a long-standing commitment to a deep political engagement with architectural and learning practices of decolonization in Palestine and Europe”.

Nigerian artist, designer and architect Demas Nwoko received the Golden Lion for his career.

The 18th edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale features pavilions from 64 countries. In addition, 89 architects and architecture firms, mostly from Africa and the African diaspora, present their ideas and projects. The biennial runs until November 26.

The exhibition’s international jury comprises Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli (President, Italy), Nora Akawi (Palestine), Thelma Dourado (USA), Tau Tavengwa (Zimbabwe) and Izabela Wieczorek (Poland).

as (Lusa, Efe, DPA)