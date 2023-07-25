Brazilian Councilwoman’s Assassin Reveals Details in Collaboration Agreement, Brings Investigation Closer to Masterminds

Title: Arrested Suspect in Marielle Franco’s Murder Reveals Crucial Details in Collaboration Agreement

One of the suspects arrested for the murder of Brazilian councilwoman and activist Marielle Franco, Élcio de Queiroz, has reached a collaboration agreement with the justice system, leading to his confession of numerous details regarding the crime. This significant breakthrough aims to uncover those responsible for the assassination, a question that has haunted half of Brazil for the past five years.

During a press conference on Monday, Brazil’s Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, announced the collaboration agreement with Queiroz. While specific details of the information provided were not disclosed to preserve the integrity of the investigation, the minister implied that it was highly relevant.

Queiroz, a former agent of the Military Police, was behind the wheel of the car that chased Franco through the streets of downtown Rio de Janeiro on the night of March 14, 2018. In the back seat, Ronnie Lessa, another former military police officer, fired four shots into Franco’s face with a submachine gun, resulting in her tragic death. The driver, Anderson Gomes, was also killed in the attack.

Both Queiroz and Lessa, the gunmen, were arrested one year after the murder and have been in maximum security prison awaiting trial. Queiroz’s confession not only revealed his involvement in the crime but also shed light on the planning and subsequent disposal of the getaway vehicle. The information he provided could potentially lead authorities to the masterminds behind the assassination.

While Queiroz’s collaboration agreement grants him certain criminal benefits, Minister Dino confirmed that he would remain in prison. In the coming weeks, new police operations are expected to target the principal orchestrators of the murder, focusing on the role of militias and organized crime in Rio de Janeiro, the leading hypothesis surrounding this political assassination.

The investigation into Franco’s murder had primarily focused on the perpetrators, but with Queiroz’s confession, this chapter is considered closed. However, the big question remains unanswered, as Anielle Franco, Marielle’s sister and current Minister of Racial Equality, reiterated on social media: “Who ordered Marielle to be killed, and why?” The family had previously hesitated to transfer the investigation from the Rio Civil Police to the Federal Police, which occurred earlier this year under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s administration.

The breakthrough in the case brings renewed hope for justice for Marielle Franco and her family. As further developments unfold, the Federal Police will continue their efforts to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

