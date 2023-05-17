Brazilian criminal gangs violently robbed an armored escort vehicle, 4 passing passengers were shot and wounded – yqqlm

Brazilian criminal gangs violently robbed an armored escort vehicle and 4 passengers were injured by gunshots

CCTV news client reported that on the evening of May 16 local time, a criminal gang attacked a car escorting valuables with explosives prepared in advance on the SP-304 highway in the state of Sao Paulo in southeastern Brazil, passing through the city of Santa Barbara de Oste. The armored vehicle with the items was stolen, and the property on the vehicle was robbed. The police did not disclose the specific amount of property.

The local police stated that in order to block the highway and rob the escort vehicle, the suspects shot at a bus carrying passengers passing by the accident site, resulting in four passengers being shot. The police then exchanged fire with the group of suspects, but as of press time, no suspects have been arrested.

It is reported that the group of suspects abandoned the two vehicles used for the crime on the side of the highway and fled to Sao Paulo in a black off-road vehicle.