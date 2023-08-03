Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira Discusses Human Rights Abuses in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela

Title: Brazilian Foreign Minister Calls for Discussion on Human Rights Abuses in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela

Introduction:

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has emphasized the need for discussions on the human rights abuses committed by the regimes of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Vieira stated that Brazil is in communication with these nations to address the grave concerns surrounding the issue. He further highlighted that Brazil has been actively engaging these countries regarding human rights, even during his tenure as the foreign minister under former President Dilma Rousseff.

Ongoing Discussions:

The Brazilian foreign minister expressed his commitment to discussing and addressing human rights violations with these Latin American regimes. Vieira stated that Brazil is open to engaging in dialogue on any necessary issue and has been actively participating in such discussions, including at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He mentioned that Brazil, along with Colombia and Ecuador as part of Unasur, played a role in maintaining a dialogue between Venezuela’s Chavismo and the opposition even after the defeat of the Maduro regime in the parliamentary elections of 2015.

Concerns Regarding Nicaragua:

Regarding Nicaragua, where over 200 opposition leaders were expelled and had their nationality stripped, Vieira stated that Brazil has already expressed concern about the situation in international forums such as the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He reiterated that the issue is of significant worry to Brazil.

Relations with Cuba:

In relation to Cuba, Vieira acknowledged Brazil’s traditional relations with the nation and its complex economic situation. However, he emphasized that Brazil is collaborating with Cuba on the defense of human rights and engaging in discussions with them about the ongoing problems.

Reestablished Relationship between Brazil and Venezuela:

The potential visit of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro to Brazil for the Amazon Summit has drawn criticism from certain political sectors due to the ongoing investigation against Maduro for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC). However, Vieira highlighted that the instructions he received from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were to reestablish communication with Venezuela. He emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue with Venezuela, highlighting the large border shared between the two countries, the significant number of Brazilians residing in Venezuela, and the vast oil and gas reserves in the country.

Conclusion:

Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira’s calls for discussions on human rights abuses in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela reflect Brazil’s commitment to addressing these pressing issues. The Brazilian government is engaging in conversations with these nations to find solutions to the ongoing concerns regarding human rights violations. The reestablishment of relations between Brazil and Venezuela under President Lula da Silva’s administration has provided an opportunity for dialogue and collaboration between the two countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

