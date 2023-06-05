Brazilian police have indicted the alleged mastermind of the murders of journalist Dom Phillips and activist Bruno Pereira in the Amazon

Federal Police of Brazil he indicted the alleged instigator of the murders of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, the English journalist and Brazilian activist killed in June 2022 in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, on the border with Peru. According to the Brazilian police, the murders were planned and ordered by Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, known as “Colombia” and head of a criminal group dedicated to illegal fishing in the Amazon forest. Villar had been arrested and identified as the alleged instigator last January. Jânio Freitas de Souza, an active collaborator of his in the area where Phillips and Pereira were killed, was also indicted with him, accused of being involved both in their murder and in the concealment of their bodies.

Phillips was a contributor to the Guardian, had lived in Brazil for 15 years and had disappeared while he was conducting some research among indigenous peoples to write a book on the Amazon forest and the problems associated with deforestation: he was accompanied by Pereira, a Brazilian expert on indigenous peoples and activist for their protection. Within a few days of the disappearance, first some of their personal belongings and then their bodies had been found. Before Villar and de Souza, three other people had already been indicted on charges of being involved in the murders: two of the three, Amarildo da Costa Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima, had already confessed to killing Phillips and Pereira; the third, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, had been indicted on suspicion of having helped them carry out the murders and hide the bodies.