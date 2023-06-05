Home » Brazilian police have indicted the alleged mastermind of the murders of journalist Dom Phillips and activist Bruno Pereira in the Amazon
World

Brazilian police have indicted the alleged mastermind of the murders of journalist Dom Phillips and activist Bruno Pereira in the Amazon

by admin
Brazilian police have indicted the alleged mastermind of the murders of journalist Dom Phillips and activist Bruno Pereira in the Amazon

Federal Police of Brazil he indicted the alleged instigator of the murders of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, the English journalist and Brazilian activist killed in June 2022 in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, on the border with Peru. According to the Brazilian police, the murders were planned and ordered by Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, known as “Colombia” and head of a criminal group dedicated to illegal fishing in the Amazon forest. Villar had been arrested and identified as the alleged instigator last January. Jânio Freitas de Souza, an active collaborator of his in the area where Phillips and Pereira were killed, was also indicted with him, accused of being involved both in their murder and in the concealment of their bodies.

Phillips was a contributor to the Guardian, had lived in Brazil for 15 years and had disappeared while he was conducting some research among indigenous peoples to write a book on the Amazon forest and the problems associated with deforestation: he was accompanied by Pereira, a Brazilian expert on indigenous peoples and activist for their protection. Within a few days of the disappearance, first some of their personal belongings and then their bodies had been found. Before Villar and de Souza, three other people had already been indicted on charges of being involved in the murders: two of the three, Amarildo da Costa Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima, had already confessed to killing Phillips and Pereira; the third, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, had been indicted on suspicion of having helped them carry out the murders and hide the bodies.

See also  China, life imprisonment for Sun Lijun: it is the second sentence in two days

You may also like

In the land of Toumaï, agriculture and livestock...

The biggest scandal in the quiz “Do you...

Okinawa civic groups advertise for peaceful diplomacy |

Miloš Milojević in Al Vaslo | Sports

The impressive collapse of the bridge under construction...

«Two drones that fell on the Kaluga highway,...

Can you eat watermelon if you have high...

In India, the causes of the major train...

Cop-28 in the UAE, where there is online...

BTP Valore June 2027, placement in progress

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy