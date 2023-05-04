Brazilian police raid ex-President Bolsonaro’s home, confiscate mobile devices – Xinhua English.news.cn

Summary:The Brazilian Federal Police searched the residence of former President Bolsonaro on the 3rd on the grounds of allegedly entering false information in the Ministry of Health‘s new crown vaccination system, and confiscated the mobile devices of Bolsonaro and his wife.

During the search of the Bolsonaro couple’s residence in Brasilia, the police also arrested Bolsonaro’s assistant Mauro Sid and detained two security guards.

According to local media reports, the Brazilian Federal Police Agency originally planned to hear Bolsonaro’s testimony on the morning of the 3rd about the alleged fraud of vaccination cards of some politicians, former president’s family members and advisers, but Bolsonaro’s lawyer said that Bolsonaro Naro will not testify in the inquiry.

The Brazilian police said on the 3rd that the police will also execute multiple search warrants and preventive detention orders related to the investigation of suspected vaccination fraud in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro, and will analyze the materials obtained during the searches and hearings.

Police said the false information involved in the case was entered into the Ministry of Health system between November 2021 and December 2022. Based on this immunization status information, some people were able to obtain vaccination cards to circumvent the epidemic prevention measures against the new crown virus implemented in Brazil and the United States at the time.

Brazilian police search ex-President Bolsonaro’s residence