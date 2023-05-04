Brazilian police seize ex-President Bolsonaro’s cell phone during investigation into fake Covid vaccination documents

Brazilian police raided former President Jair Bolsonaro’s home on Wednesday and confiscated his cell phone, as part of a broader investigation into whether Bolsonaro and some people close to him produced false documents claiming they were vaccinated against Covid-19, with a goal of entering the United States between 2021 and 2022.

Authorities have so far arrested six people, including a close associate of Bolsonaro and two of his security guards. It is suspected that they tampered with a government vaccination database and produced false documents for Bolsonaro, his daughter Laura and several officials in his administration on an ongoing basis between November 2021 and December 2022.

During his presidency, Bolsonaro has repeatedly ridiculed and debunked the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, often sharing troubling and false news about the vaccine. In a press conference Wednesday, Bolsonaro said he never pretended to be vaccinated and that US border authorities never asked him to show a vaccination certificate when he traveled to the country during that time. Bolsonaro had traveled to the US at least four times during the pandemic.