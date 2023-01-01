Original title: Brazilian President Bolsonaro went to the United States or will miss the inauguration ceremony of the new president

Xinhua News Agency, Brasilia, December 30 (Reporter Bian Zhuodan) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michel left for the United States on the afternoon of December 30 local time. Since the trip did not announce the return time, Brazilian public opinion generally expects that Bolsonaro will not attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President Lula on January 1, 2023.

Brazilian jurists said that if Bolsonaro cannot attend the inauguration ceremony, the vice president will participate in the handover of the presidential ribbon. However, the current Vice President Mourao has made it clear that he refuses to act on his behalf, and it is expected that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rila, will perform it on his behalf. Other backup candidates include Senate President Pascheko and Supreme Court President Weber.

According to the “Brasilia Post” website report, the Bolsonaro couple’s first foothold in the United States is Orlando, Florida, and then they will stay in a resort owned by former US President Trump in Palm Beach. Then head to Miami.

During the two days between Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil and Lula’s inauguration, Vice President Mourao will act as president.

According to data released by the High Electoral Court, in the second round of the Brazilian presidential election to be held on October 30, 2022, the Labor Party candidate and former President Lula won 50.9% of the vote against Boso, who won 49.1%. Naro, elected as the new president of Brazil.