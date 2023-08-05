Home » Brazilian Priest Hulk | Info
World

Brazilian Priest Hulk | Info

by admin
Brazilian Priest Hulk | Info

Priest Marcelo Rossi from Brazil experienced a complete transformation after an incident with a woman in 2019, which is why he is now called “The Hulk who can wrestle with God”.

Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossi

Marselo Rosi from Brazil became a world-famous and popular priest due to his transformation of body and spirit after an incident he had with a woman in 2019, writes the “New York Post”. Back then he was thin and weak according to him, and today Brazilian media call him “Hulk who can wrestle with God” because he looks like Dwayne Johnson, the popular “Rock”.

It is also very popular on social networks. He has as many as 7.7 million followers on his “Instagram” profile.

See photos of Priest Hulk


See description

HE LOOKS LIKE THE HULK, AND HIS WIFE PUBLICLY EMBARRASSED HIM: The priest is a megastar on the internet, his biceps are on fire – they compare him to GOD

Hide description

Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

The incident that changed Marcelo’s life happened in the fall of 2019. He was giving a speech on stage in front of a packed hall, and a woman (32) appeared out of nowhere and pushed him from behind.

Priest Marcelo Rossi Source: Youtube/iG

Rossi decided to change his life completely. He devoted himself to training and a healthy diet.

Prayer is essential for the soul, brings peace and helps solve problems. Training helps with everything, serotonin and other hormones keep our head balanced. Diet is also important, and sleep is essential for health” said Marcelo.

See also  Executor for apartments on Juzni Bulevar | Info

Before his transformation, Rossi was depressed and suffered from insomnia. Since the incident, his life has changed, he has gained world fame, he looks good, he feels that way and he helps others in this.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:50 Attack on a priest in Ripnje Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

You may also like

A Serb ended up in prison in Montenegro...

ANITA ‘It is good to equate HVO biofuel...

PORTS 14.7 million are coming from MIT for...

In Mexico at least 18 people were killed...

The government of Ethiopia has declared a state...

PRM Rejects Pre-Candidacy Application for Deputy Amid Drug...

LIVE Trentino Basket Cup – Italy avoids disaster...

The Trouble with 503 Service Unavailable: An Analysis...

Navalny sentenced for “extremism” to 19 years in...

Woman bitten on the butt by a dog...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy