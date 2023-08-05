Brazilian Priest Hulk | Info

Priest Marcelo Rossi from Brazil experienced a complete transformation after an incident with a woman in 2019, which is why he is now called “The Hulk who can wrestle with God”.

Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossi

Marselo Rosi from Brazil became a world-famous and popular priest due to his transformation of body and spirit after an incident he had with a woman in 2019, writes the “New York Post”. Back then he was thin and weak according to him, and today Brazilian media call him “Hulk who can wrestle with God” because he looks like Dwayne Johnson, the popular “Rock”.

It is also very popular on social networks. He has as many as 7.7 million followers on his “Instagram” profile.

See photos of Priest Hulk



See description

HE LOOKS LIKE THE HULK, AND HIS WIFE PUBLICLY EMBARRASSED HIM: The priest is a megastar on the internet, his biceps are on fire – they compare him to GOD

Hide description

Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/printscreen/padremarcelorossiNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

The incident that changed Marcelo’s life happened in the fall of 2019. He was giving a speech on stage in front of a packed hall, and a woman (32) appeared out of nowhere and pushed him from behind.

Priest Marcelo Rossi Source: Youtube/iG

Rossi decided to change his life completely. He devoted himself to training and a healthy diet.

“Prayer is essential for the soul, brings peace and helps solve problems. Training helps with everything, serotonin and other hormones keep our head balanced. Diet is also important, and sleep is essential for health” said Marcelo.

Before his transformation, Rossi was depressed and suffered from insomnia. Since the incident, his life has changed, he has gained world fame, he looks good, he feels that way and he helps others in this.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:50 Attack on a priest in Ripnje Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

