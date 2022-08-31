Home World Brazil’s cut-off ‘hole man’ was the only one left in the tribe – BBC News
World

Brazil’s cut-off ‘hole man’ was the only one left in the tribe – BBC News

by admin
Brazil’s cut-off ‘hole man’ was the only one left in the tribe – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/14809/production/_126477938_face.png.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14809/production/_126477938_face.png.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14809/production/_126477938_face.png.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14809/production/_126477938_face.png.webp 624w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/14809/production/_126477938_face.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14809/production/_126477938_face.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14809/production/_126477938_face.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14809/production/_126477938_face.png 624w” type=”image/png” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Vincent Carelli/Corumbiara

image caption,

An anthropologist captured the man’s face with a camera.

The last member of the country’s isolated indigenous tribe has died, officials said. The man’s real name is unknown and is often referred to as “The Caveman”.

Aged about 60, he is believed to have died of natural causes and his remains were found in a hammock outside his thatched hut on August 23.

The man lived in the Tanaru region of Rondônia, where he was the only member of an indigenous tribe. Most of his tribe is believed to have been killed by farmers who wanted to expand their land back in the 1970s.

He was the only survivor in 1995 when six remaining members of his tribe were attacked by illegal miners and killed.

You may also like

Space, on Saturday the new attempt to launch...

3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary...

Farewell to Gorbachev, von der Leyen: “He paved...

Perestroika and glasnost: the significance of the two...

Demonstrations spark bloodshed, Iraq imposes nationwide curfew –...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Dead Gorbachev: in Moscow the TVs ignore the...

Farewell to Gorbachev, the man from Perestroyka

Gorbachev is dead, Marco Rizzo (Communist Party) toasts:...

Mikhail Gorbachev, father of perestroika, died

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy