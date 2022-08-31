August 30, 2022

The last member of the country’s isolated indigenous tribe has died, officials said. The man’s real name is unknown and is often referred to as “The Caveman”.

Aged about 60, he is believed to have died of natural causes and his remains were found in a hammock outside his thatched hut on August 23.

The man lived in the Tanaru region of Rondônia, where he was the only member of an indigenous tribe. Most of his tribe is believed to have been killed by farmers who wanted to expand their land back in the 1970s.

He was the only survivor in 1995 when six remaining members of his tribe were attacked by illegal miners and killed.

Brazil's indigenous agency, the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI), only became aware of his presence in 1996 and has been monitoring his safety in the area ever since.

During a routine patrol, agency officers found his body, covered in macaw feathers, in a hammock outside one of his thatched huts.

Indigenous expert Marcelo dos Santos told local media he believed the man knew he was about to die and put the feather on him.

"He was waiting to die and there was no sign of violence," he said. He said the man may have been dead for 40 to 50 days before his body was found.

“He was waiting to die and there was no sign of violence,” he said. He said the man may have been dead for 40 to 50 days before his body was found.

Officials said his hut showed no signs of intrusion and management would conduct an autopsy to determine whether he had contracted a disease.

Since the man has been avoiding contact with the outside world, it is not known what language he speaks or what ethnicity he might belong to.

He is called “The Caveman” by the locals because he has dug deep holes, some of which he used to trap animals, and others that appear to be used for hiding.

In 2018, he was successfully photographed in the jungle by staff from the Aboriginal Administration. In the footage, he can be seen chopping down trees with what resembles an axe.

He hasn’t been seen since, but staff found his thatched hut and the deep hole he had dug.

Some of the holes have sharpened spikes at the bottom, believed to be his animal traps, which he used to catch wild boars.

Evidence found in the area over the years also suggested the man had grown maize and cassava, as well as harvested honey and fruit such as papaya and bananas.

Indigenous peoples have the right to use their traditional lands under Brazil’s constitution, and since 1998 access to the so-called Tanaru indigenous Territory where he lives has been restricted.