there have been concerns about human rights abuses in Venezuela, as well as in Nicaragua and Cuba. However, Brazil remains committed to engaging in dialogue with these countries, including Venezuela, in order to address these issues. President Lula has instructed the reopening of the Brazilian embassy and consulates in Venezuela and wants to continue discussions with the country, recognizing its importance as a neighbor with significant oil and gas reserves. Brazil has been involved in prior negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, and will continue to participate in dialogue efforts. While acknowledging the human rights concerns, Brazil is committed to finding peaceful solutions through diplomatic channels.

