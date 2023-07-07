Brazil’s government has announced that the rate of deforestation in the Amazon has reduced by a third in the first six months of 2023

The Brazilian government, currently led by leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has announced that during the first six months of 2023 the rate of deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil decreased by 33.6 percent compared to the same period of the year last. In the first half of 2022, under the presidency of populist President Jair Bolsonaro, almost 4,000 square kilometers of land had been deforested, compared to 2,600 this year. The deforestation of the Amazon forest occurs mainly for reasons of economic exploitation, and to use the land for plantations or livestock.

Yesterday’s data was collected by the National Institute of Space Research through a satellite system called “Deter”, which collects data in real time. It is not yet clear whether the rate of deforestation will continue to decrease in the coming months: this usually increases in the summer months, coinciding with the season in which fires are more frequent. The Federal Environment Agency – which is in charge of combating illegal deforestation in Brazil – is also still heavily understaffed, after having been greatly neglected under Bolsonaro: it has 700 agents on duty (of which only 150 are ready to be deployed with minimum notice in case of need). Lula was elected at the end of 2022 promising, among other things, radically less permissive environmental policies than Bolsonaro’s.

The Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world, with a total area of ​​about 5.5 million square kilometers, more than 60 percent of which is in Brazilian territory. It is one of the richest ecosystems in the world, and contributes to several functions: from the removal of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (it absorbs 2 billion tons per year) to its central role in the release of water vapour, which then determines the amount of rains.