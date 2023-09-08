Brazil’s Plan to Refinance Cuban Regime’s Debt in Detailed Interview with Celso Amorim

Brazil Plans to Refinance Cuban Regime Amid Economic Crisis

In an interview with Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Celso Amorim, the main adviser on foreign policy for former President Lula, revealed that Brazil intends to refinance the Cuban regime. Amorim stated that Brazil has financed Cuba in the past and has always successfully collected its debts. However, Cuba stopped paying its debts when the Brazilian government changed under President Bolsonaro, leading to deteriorating relations between the two countries. Currently, Cuba owes $520 million to Brazil, along with significant debts to Russia and Argentina.

Sources close to Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, known as Itamaraty, have revealed that Lula’s upcoming trip to Cuba on September 16 will also address the issue of debt renegotiation. The debt stems from a loan granted by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development of Brazil (BNDES) through construction company Odebrecht for the construction of the Port of Mariel in Cuba. The loan amounted to $641 million, with a 25-year repayment term. The terms of the loan caused controversy at the time, with many viewing it as a political move rather than an economic benefit for Brazil.

Amorim, who recently met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, attributed Cuba’s economic crisis to the US embargo. He also expressed Brazil’s desire to integrate Cuba into the Latin American and Caribbean community, stating that isolation and sanctions are not effective in achieving stability. Amorim suggested that Brazil could provide financing and support for Cuba’s efforts to diversify its production and energy sources, as well as alleviate the country’s food shortage and dependence on imported fuel.

While Cuba often blames the US embargo for its economic difficulties, it should be noted that the embargo does not include food and medicine. Cuba has been importing agricultural products and food from the US since 2001, and the Cuban government has invested in the construction of hotels and tourist facilities despite its resource shortages. Brazil itself has been involved in the construction of a luxurious resort in Cayo Coco, which will be operated by a Brazilian chain.

Brazil’s Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) is currently in Havana to reactivate trade between the two nations, recognizing the importance of the Cuban market. Potential projects in sectors such as tourism and agriculture are being discussed, with Brazil aiming to reestablish itself as a major supplier to Cuba.

Furthermore, there is speculation that Brazil could serve as a food triangulation hub between Cuba and China. Amid a new technological cooperation between Brazil and Cuba in seed production and biotechnology, China is sending agricultural machinery to Brazil, indicating a potential collaboration in industrial machinery production and agricultural control in the Northeast region of Brazil. However, concerns have been raised about the potential indebtedness of the family farming sector to China.

As Brazil seeks to refinance Cuba’s debt and establish economic collaborations, the outcome of Lula’s visit to Cuba and ongoing negotiations will be closely watched.

