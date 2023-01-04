The Brazilian president bid farewell to Billy, and 230,000 people paid their respects to the coffin. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

president of brazilLu La and First Lady Jiang Jia arrived in St.PaulThe coastal city of Santos, participating in the “champion”billy(Pelé)farewell, 230,000 people poured into the scene to pay tribute to the football king Billy. They lined up at Vila Belmiro to see the uncapped coffin and say their final goodbyes to Billy, Lula’s first trip outside the capital Brasilia after taking office.

According to Agence France-Presse, the 24-hour memorial service started at 10:00 am yesterday. There was a long queue outside the stadium in Santos. People queued for 2 hours to pay tribute to Billy. By the end of the morning, according to police statistics, about 230,000 people participated.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife Janja Lula da Silva took a helicopter and landed at Ulrico Mursa, the stadium of Portugala Santista in Santos at 9:00 a.m. , and then took a special car to the Vina Beminlo Stadium where the farewell ceremony was held.

Billy’s family waited until the Brazilian president arrived for the farewell ceremony before the funeral mass was presided over by priests Toninho and Xavier of Santos. The Brazilian president hugged Billy’s family during the farewell ceremony before leaving the venue with the first lady around 9:30 a.m.

Brazilian President Lula said in an interview with Santos TV that Billy is a very special person who has always looked at everything with a normal heart and has never been dazzled by himself.the lightNo matter whether he is facing the late Queen Elizabeth II, winning an award, or talking to a child, his attitude is neither humble nor humble. No one can compare with Billy. And said: I hope someone can make a documentary about Billy, so that Billy’s deeds will be passed down from generation to generation.

It is reported that before Lula was sworn in as president in the Brazilian Congress on New Year’s Day, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, asked for a minute’s silence in memory of Billy’s great achievements.

After Billy’s death, Lula posted on social media: “I am luckier than a young Brazilian. I have seen Billy’s heroic appearance on the court with my own eyes. As long as the ball reaches his feet, there will be a special performance. And finally the shot. Billy left us today with other legends in the sky, but we can be sure that there has never been a No. 10 like him. Thank you, Billy.”

Brazil’s “ball king” Billy was hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Hospital (Albert Einstein) in Sao Paulo due to colon cancer, but his condition deteriorated and he lost to the disease, resulting in multiple organ failure. His coffin was parked at the stadium of Santos Football Club, which he played for the longest time, for the public to pay their respects to for 24 hours. Today, he will detour around Santos city, passing Billy’s biological mother, 100-year-old Shieste where Celeste lived and was finally buried in the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica.

