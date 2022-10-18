[NTDTV, Beijing, October 16, 2022]Brazil’s presidential runoff on October 30 will be a showdown between former President Lula and current President Bolsonaro, and the two will continue to step up their canvassing this weekend.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned on Saturday in the northeastern states of Teresina, Fortaleza and St. Luis, hoping to take away the edge in those states from his rival, former President Lula.

Bolsonaro told supporters at the event that they would censor the media, social media, mobile phones. And he supports total freedom. People cannot live without freedom.

Before that, former President Lula also traveled to the northeastern city to canvass votes, rallied in the two capital cities of Aracaju and Maceió, and marched through the city streets with local politicians surrounded by supporters.

In the first round of elections on October 2, Lula won 48.4 percent of the vote and Bolsonaro 43.2 percent. With no one getting more than 50 percent of the vote, the two will go to a runoff on October 30.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Yan Feng and Lin Mingdi

