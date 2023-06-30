Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court votes to make former President Jair Bolsonaro ineligible for the next eight years

On Friday, a majority of judges at Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court, the highest court that deals with electoral matters, declared former President Jair Bolsonaro guilty of abuse of power and dissemination of false information, two violations of the Brazilian electoral laws which would make him ineligible for eight years, therefore also for the next presidential elections, scheduled for 2026.

The vote was part of a trial against Bolsonaro that began last June 22 and concerned a speech he made a few months before the elections, then lost against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and broadcast live on national television: as on several other occasions, Bolsonaro had argued without arguments or evidence that the electronic system used in Brazil for voting lent itself to being tampered with to carry out fraud. According to the judges, Bolsonaro He knew that he was telling falsehoods and that speech violated the electoral law because it could have influenced voters with false information and created the climate of tension which on January 8, after his defeat in the elections, led thousands of his supporters to storm the offices of several institutions precisely to contest the results of the vote.

Of the seven judges who make up the electoral Supreme Court, five voted in favor of the sentence, which can only be considered final if it is confirmed by Brazil’s Supreme Court, where Bolsonaro is expected to appeal. The ongoing trial is not criminal, but Bolsonaro is currently under investigation for a number of other criminal matters as well. For example, there is an investigation into his role in the assault on the institutions of January 8, and in particular on the possibility that Bolsonaro has instigated his supporters.