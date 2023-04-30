Brdo Ravana near Ivanjica was a well-known picnic spot for May 1 Info

The Ravana hill above Ivanjica is specific in that a five-pointed star can be seen from a bird’s eye view.

Brdo Ravana, located just a few hundred meters from the center of Ivanjica, was once a popular picnic spot and the center of all events. Today, hardly anyone visits this significant historical site. It is specific in that you can see the five-pointed star from a bird’s eye view, which is actually a monument to the fighters who died in the Second World War.

“In this place, there used to be a catering facility where the elite of Ivanjica used to come, it was the main place for gathering and socializing. After the end of the Second World War, that facility was dismantled and moved to another location, and the land was given as a gift to the Association of Fighters . Several soldiers who lost their lives in the war were buried there, and that is why the complex itself was built in the shape of a pentacle, where the names of the victims are on the memorial plaque.“, said the well-known chronicler of the Moravica municipality, Raško Nešovanović.

Cultural-artistic programs and flower-laying were held at this place until the 70s of the last century. During the 1950s and 1960s, almost every resident of Ivanjica came here after work to enjoy nature.

“Everyone went for a walk there, the nature is untouched and beautiful. In the evening it was an ideal romantic place for couples in love. Then everything stopped, hardly anyone goes there now. I guess some new places have appeared, more modern and urban. Ravana is almost forgotten and unconditional, because now the end of the hiking trail is visible after one kilometer“, say the locals who, as they say, spent their best years on that hill.

Ravana Hill is rich in history and unreal landscapes and enchants everyone with its beauty.

