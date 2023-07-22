Bread, milk and sugar boom: what’s behind the increases in the shopping cart

The project of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, is to repair, by the beginning of August, some goods frominflation through the definition of an agreement with large-scale distribution. This decision is due to the fact that in June the products in the shopping cart registered a increase 10.5% more than in 2022. Average increases in food items reached 11.2%, with increases exceeding 46% for goods such as sugar. Together with the latter, some of the controlled prices will also concern products such as bread and milk.

Government strategy

Looking at the beginning of 2023, when the shopping cart recorded increases of 12.6%, it can be seen that in June there was a drop in prices of 1.4%. However, although this figure is positive, it is still not sufficient to alleviate the economic difficulties experienced by many Italians. Minister Urso’s strategy is therefore to cut and, where possible, reset prices. The government plan gives priority to the most consumed products for the social groups that find themselves in difficulty. In fact, the holder of the ministry stated, during a table at Mimit with large-scale retailers, that: “A discussion has begun that should lead us to an agreement, but we must also involve the production system. I think that an agreement can be reached to allow citizens to perceive a significant reduction in the prices of the most consumed goods”.

The large distribution

Some realities that are part of large-scale distribution, such as Federdistribuzione, are trying to figure out how to proceed to develop the government plan who hopes that even the commercial establishments will join en masse. The president of the National Consumer Union association, Massimiliano Dona, said: “Finally, Minister Urso makes a concrete proposal against inflation, instead of limiting himself to monitoring, summoning or saying to intervene. But he needs to give us the details of the proposal, given that it may present risks: if you ask large-scale retailers to keep prices steady, now that some are finally starting to go down, it would be an own goal”. In the meantime, it is useful to remember that the 382 euro social card distributed by Poste Italiane has been made available to citizens in difficulty.

The increases

According to the calculations of the National Union of Consumers obtained on the basis of the latest Istat data concerning the increases in the month of June, lo sugar rose by 46.8% over last year, while rice rose by 32% and potatoes by 26.9%. Even olive oil was the victim of a significant increase in prices of 26.7%, as well as preserved milk and processed cheeses where receipt it grew by 23.9% and 20.9% respectively. Mushrooms and other vegetables increased by 23.6%, cabbage by 22%, carbonated drinks by 19.5% and ice cream by 18.9%. As far as consumer goods are concerned, it denotes a price hike 13% for eggs, 12.8% for tomatoes, 6.4% for meat and 5.5% for butter. There are some products that have undergone an ups and downs in terms of expensive prices. One of them is pasta, whose cost it increased from July 2021 to April 2023 while it fell by 1.3% in May. Overall, the price increase for this product reached 10.5%.

Codacons and Assoutenti

Codacons and Assoutenti also commented on the government’s choice. The president of the Coordination for Consumer Protection, Carlo Rienzi, supports and appreciates the proposal of Minister Adolfo Urso, in fact he stated: “Any measure capable of calming retail price lists is welcome, also because prices can be adjusted downwards should price lists fall again”. Rienzi is convinced that this type of agreement should be defended and encouraged because, unlike bonuses which are one-off, these are measures that bring benefits on a large scale. Even the president of Absolute usersFabio Truzzi, is particularly satisfied and says: “Our request, made months ago to the government, has been fully accepted”.