Break the chain of prohibitions – Zone 11

I come from a country where we wear veils without compromise,

Where men like to see us submissive and slouched,

I’m one of those out-of-school girls who haven’t read almost any books,

And start dreaming of studies like all these free boys.

I come from a theocracy of nags flanked by an odious machismo,

Where diktats oppress women targets of religious cynicism,

I look like a servant bruised by severe injunctions,

But who works to fight against senseless and deleterious morals.

Overcome my fears and face the prohibitions,

Brave the wrath of the dark skies where I am debased,

I will no longer yield to the injustice of my condition in the abyss,

And will fight for the emancipation of which I am legitimate.

Overcome hostile days and glimpse a glimmer,

Where only stubbornness alleviates punishments and honor killings;

Abyss of a daily life where every modern act is punishment,

And my fury which awakens by stubbornness from a refrain of torments.

When sexist rules bother us a little more each day,

And that the years get bogged down in the Islamist rigor of poor codes,

My temerity thwarts my fears so that is no longer ordinary,

The domination of those who made women prisoners of us.

By forging a robust mind against totalitarian laws,

And striving to conquer a more flexible and egalitarian life,

I contradicted my identity as servile and obedient women,

So that every life counts and ours are independent.

