Breakdown in US debt negotiations, Republicans leave the table

Sudden setback in the negotiations between the Republicans and the White House to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default. Leaving the meeting behind closed doors, conservatives criticized the White House. “Until they show that they’re willing to have a reasonable conversation about what we can do and how we can move forward, we’re not going to sit here and talk to each other. Negotiations are paused,” the Conservatives said.

Wall Street closes in the red with the pause in the negotiations. The Dow Jones loses 0.33% to 33,426.43 points, the Nasdaq yields 0.24% to 12,657.90 points while the S&P 500 leaves the ground 0.14% at 4,191.86 points.

Republicans press on Biden

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the time has come for President Joe Biden to get serious about negotiating a deal to raise the nation’s debt limit. “Time is of the essence,” McConnell said on Twitter.

A senior White House official involved in the negotiations told the AP agency that there are “real differences” between the parties and that further “talks will be difficult”.

Negotiators met for a third day behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, hoping to strike a deal over the weekend, before a possible House vote next week. However, at the moment the negotiations are suspended and therefore the times for an agreement are getting longer.

