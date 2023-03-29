Home World breaking in and clashing with killers
The Nashville police release the video documenting the intervention of the agents in the Covenant School, where a 28-year-old woman, Audrey Hale, killed 6 people, including 3 children. The images taken by the bodycams of 2 agents show the action of the policemen from entering the institution up to the confrontation with the killer, who is killed in the institution. The full version of the video lasts 6 minutes.

The Nashville killer had legally purchased seven firearms from five different stores before yesterday’s tragedy, city police chief John Drake said, adding that the family of the former student of Covenant School – the private elementary school in Nashville where three children and three adults were killed – he told police the girl was being treated for an “emotional disorder”. “Her parents thought she didn’t own any guns,” Drake said. “She had hidden them inside the house.”

The killer may have received some training, based on how she performed as a shooter during yesterday’s shooting. “The suspicion was at a higher level – Drake said in a press conference – We believe that there was some training to be able to shoot at a higher level. From the video I saw she moved away from the glass in order to don’t be an easy target to hit.”

