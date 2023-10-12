breaking latest news Bilboloop 2023: Jessica Winter + Llúcia Pla

New edition, and there are already twenty-two, of the music festival Bilboloop. A small format festival, which has seen names like El Columpio Asesino, Cat People or Crystal Fighters. On this first day, the Azkena room in Bilbao was in charge of giving shelter to electronic music in its most pop aspect in the case of Jessica Winter and the most ethereal sounds with Lucia Pla.

The Catalan arrived with extensive experience in local bands as a bassist (she also has a career as a DJ). But now she has begun her journey as a solo artist, and Friday’s at Bilboloop was her second concert. With a sober staging (just a computer, a clarinet and a bass), Llúcia reeled off pop electronic music that is difficult to access for those unfamiliar with the genre.

A timid voice in the lyrics used filters to almost blend in with the bases. She did not abuse the three support elements on which the artist relies live. Both the bass, the clarinet and her lyrics contribute outlines to the brief cuts that made up her repertoire. Perhaps the bass, with which she found herself more comfortable, had a little more weight and gave certain parts a postpunk halo, as in her only single released to date. “ESSER”. To the lyrics in Catalan, Basque was added in the version by the local Vulk and Spanish to close with another cover of the final part of Rebeca’s song “Duro de Pelar”. Ethereal atmospheres and almost analog bases for this new multidisciplinary journey Lucia Pla.

In the case of the British Jessica Winter, the entrance to their electronic world was much friendlier and easier. His songs overflow with dynamism, freshness, catchy bases, charisma and personality. Stripped of all instruments and sound devices, the artist only needed a microphone and her own performance to cajole and connect with the audience. She started her setlist with “Play,” a song from her Ep “Sad Music” from 2020, perhaps one of his least happy and danceable cuts. But she quickly dusted herself off (and the black trench coat) and showed the wilder side of her in “Like A Knife”, with the first improvised choreographies and some extensive high notes.

His next steps were taken on the hip hop bases of “Psycho” and the forceful beats of “Clutter”. By then she already had the entire room dancing to the rhythm she set. As time went on, good old Jessica Winter continued to peel away layers of her wardrobe and her personality with each song she performed. “Funk This Up” sounded eighties and “Sad Music” was one of the songs of the night. With a vocal, almost emotional tear, the artist and producer assembled with ease with a low beat rate. In the final section she invited the audience to come on stage in the rave of “All I Need”. Her performance did not last more than forty minutes, which left the audience wanting an encore that never came.

A luxury to be able to enjoy thanks to Bilboloop’23from an artist like Jessica Winter at home and in a cozy room. Hopefully it will be the first of many more visits.

