breaking latest news by Trudy Lynn in Nave 9, Bilbao (2023)

After the hangover of the second edition of the Bilbao Blues Festival (breaking latest news here), held the previous weekend, on Thursday we went to Nave 9 to enjoy the tour of another great lady of the genre, Trudy Lynn. The Texan artist offered one of the last gigs of her state tour accompanied by the Texan harmonica player Steve Kraseand of the Travellin´Brotherswho have acted as a backing band at these concerts, and this time, and using the hackneyed sports simile, they played at home, with all that that entails.

The “brothers” were the first to go on stage, to perfectly execute an instrumental piece, before giving way to Steve Krase, who from the first moment won over the respectable, interacting with an audience delighted to be able to witness such a display of virtuosity. A way to heat up (and almost set fire to) a stage that was already prepared to receive the great protagonist of midday (these vermouth sessions on any given Thursday in summer are highly recommended): Trudy Lynn, which performed to the beat of Big Maybelle’s classic, ‘Ramblin’ Blues’. Forceful sounds and a first vocal demonstration, to start a recital that didn’t have a pause for a second, and in which for an hour and a half, great hymns of the naturally black genre fell one after another.

Thus, the diva was infallible when she played the most traditional or orthodox blues pieces, such as ‘Angel Child’, ‘World of trouble’, the 1953 song by Memphis Minnie & Her Combo, and above all, the emotional revision of the ‘Life Goes On’ by Big Mama Thornton, where the artist achieved silence when she moved away from the microphone, demonstrating her impressive vocal command, while the rest of the musicians exhibited themselves in different sections of a long song, in which all and each of the participants fulfilled their role perfectly.

But the one from Houston also showed that she felt comfortable with other sounds, such as when she tackled a more rocker block with the 50’s sound of ‘Blues ain’t nothing’, where the weight was carried by Mikel Azpiroz, always brilliant, especially in these livelier passages. Trudy Lynn didn’t look out of place either… what’s more, she dazzled with the rhythms close to country mixed with the boogie of ‘Play the Honky Tonks’, belonging to the album ‘Royal Oak Blues Café’, published by the singer together with Steve Krase himself, who returned to come to the fore with a huge solo, accompanied by an always sober, but very effective Isi Redondo on drums.

Trudy was delighted, surrounded by a band that never failed, and whom we loved to see in this, for them, a new blues format, to which they also knew how to adapt, and where everyone found their moments to show off, highlighting the solos by Aitor Cañibano, -an absolute protagonist, moreover, in his role as master of ceremonies-, as well as the priceless moments of Alain Sancho on sax… that solo in the mentioned and exciting ‘Life goes on’, or in more lively pieces like the rockabilly of ‘Alright baby’, merged at the end of the song with the ‘Lucille’ of the long-awaited Little Richard. A song where, by the way, we must also highlight the work of Aitor Cañibano on bass, one of those essential musicians in any band, probably one of the best bassists in Bizkaia.

After this display of power, they said goodbye for the first time with a boogaloo version of Etta James’ ‘I just want a Little bit’, to which they added some last stanzas of ‘Hound Dog’, by the previously remembered Big Mama Thornton, to return a few minutes later and end the party in style with ‘Blues keep knocking’, with a special role for the public of Nave 9, who then launched to the rhythm of the review of Wilson pickett’s ‘Mustang Sally’, seasoned with a final part of ‘Proud Mary’, a hymn created by John Fogerty for his Clearwater Revival creedences, and immortalized with golden letters in music history by Ike and the still not sufficiently mourned Tina Turner.

A necessary tribute, by a necessary artist like Trudy Lynn, whom we hope to see again sooner rather than later here, and if she is in as good company as on this occasion, all the better. I suppose that the organization of the Bilbao Blues Festival will have taken note.