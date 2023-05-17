breaking latest news Godflesh + Inerth + Altarage at Jimmy Jazz, Vitoria-Gasteiz (2023)

No one can deny that Godflesh They are one of the most relevant bands that have existed in terms of metal. Originally from the West Midlands, which saw the birth of the genre in the 70s, with Black Sabbath and Judas Priest as progenitors of heavy metal, they themselves are pillars of the industrial side built on the foundations laid by Throbbing Gristle and Killing Joke, as well as transcendental in his most extreme alloys together with Napalm Death or Kevin Martin. His influence ranges from Neurosis to Code Orange, passing through Korn, ISIS, or the Basque speakers Neila and Mutilated Judge present at the event.

Given the cult status of the duo (not because of the minority nuance that the expression can give, but because of their idolized legacy) and the little that they do live, an entry close to sold-out was not presumed unreasonable, but it ended up being in 200 people who, even so, gave a sensation of fullness in Jimmy Jazz. Swiss punctuality with the schedules established by the HFMN organization, and a lazy trickle of public from the opening of the doors, who looked surprised as soon as they crossed the threshold of the venue with the total absence of merchandising by those from Birmingham, who were traveling for his three dates on the Peninsula with what he was wearing, instruments, a laptop, and a handful of pedals. Half an hour later, the vibration coming from inside the room acts as seven trumpets from hell to warn of what was about to happen and summon us to witness it.

Altarage They are the product of the mind of Javier Gálvez, also the thinking head of the enormous (and longed for) Horn Of The Rhino, who ended their career almost a decade ago in pursuit of a musical extremism that has never been seen in these parts. Explaining what the Bilbao trio sounds like to someone who hasn't heard HOTR's "Grengus" or "Vexovoid" can be a complicated task; the death metal they play is not easily digestible even by stomachs that are fans of the subgenre, so the interruptus drones that begin the appropriate "Foregone" serve as an initiation to a written ending. The stage is black, pierced by a blinding white backlight that accentuates the spectral aspect of three Nazgûl in mourning veils, ready to unleash the plague on the winged beasts attached with leashes and fangs that are their instruments. The sound of the first third of the set is chaotic (square to the millimeter between drones and composed entirely of his stage in Season Of Mist) in the absence of a previous sound check and the usual Xanpe behind the table, who has been recording Gálvez's compositions since that his group was simply called Rhino and he knows and handles them perfectly. Those Portal guitars equalized in V and that Hydra Head bass are not easily tamed, but after "Maneuvre" and moving into "The Approaching Roar", matter takes its place in the abyss. "Inhabitant" and "Knowledge" seem to come from an underground tribe that worships the dark, with Phlegeton's drums scratching level with his throat on Wormed (though he suffers with the demands of certain parts throughout a 45-minute set). nailed) and Mikel putting the Khanate and Burning Witch rust heard in his one-man-band KANAHN. Returning to "Succumb", "Watcher Witness" testifies to Javi's devotion to Matt Pike and High On Fire, and an uncompromising "Vour Concession" punishes us with strobes that accentuate the sense of collective hypnosis of heavy doom like a black hole. It only lets out low frequencies. At this point, either they have you in their pocket, or this is not your thing. Gálvez raises his hand, as if checking who is with them, and they attack "Magno Evento" with blood-red lights in a controlled chaos that culminates as "Endinghent", with that penitent step of "Barrier" and the masts nailed to the ground like crosses inverted, leaning on the amplifiers to sing a response of feedback and leave the homily victorious.

Looking For An Answer are national grindcore legends who ceased their activity in 2019, but their different members have always been spread across a multitude of projects such as Nashgul or Machetazo, and we can find four of them completing the quintet that they make up. Inerth. She hardly knew the locals from Madrid beyond a few occasional listens, but everyone raved about her recent visit to Groove with Conteiner, so my curiosity was through the roof and boy was she satisfied. They start out the same as their eponymous EP, and from minute one of "Decrease" the level of execution of the four instrumentalists is evident, sustained throughout the performance to the point of bordering on the absurd. Santi initially struggles to make those guttural sounds heard in front of the crowd that rumbles behind him, but before "Resilience In" his bandmates have settled down and sound like clockwork. They continue to shell out their debut LP and the sludge of "Visions Of Truth" takes us back to Mastodon's roots or to the Mohos that have stuck to the bark of the band's family tree; while the eight minutes of "Paranoid Critical Solitude" see them descend into doom with their eyes on their pedalboards, to rise with progressive airs in a final bridge that blows airs of Kylesa. In "Isolate" they go wild with a death/thrash that could be danced in a hardcore moshpit, and the timpani of "Dismantle The Illusion" seem like the herds of "Remission" in full stampede, resonating with the same force with which the groups from Savannah took over the world metal scene at the time. With "Nadir" they become atmospheric, showing new facets like the post-hardcore of some Breach or post-metal Neurosis school, braiding a set with such dynamics that there is no room for boredom. "Brave New Cold War" brings them back to those old battlefields where Ramón and Makoko have fought hand in hand for as long as we can remember, with that characteristic d-beat sneaker that makes us remember Dishammer and wish Mutilated Veterans re-edit a record; oozing industrial traces that both serve as a prologue for the main band, and as a prelude to the end of a repertoire that ends as it began, with their first EP. An unbeatable brooch setting a version of "Wardance" by Killing Joke very much in tune with the stars of the evening, but also with Nirvana from "Bleach" or the Thou perverting the Seattle songbook. A joyous concert.