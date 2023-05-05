breaking latest news I have her in Bilbao (2023)

It has always been a highly respected group, and deservedly so, by the generation before mine, the one who lived through their adolescence in the early nineties and enjoyed key albums of their career in real time as “Electr-O-Pure”. Personally I started in his music at the time of “And Then Nothing Turned Iteself Inside Out” y “Summer Sun”, which did not prevent me from being able to enjoy all their times on the record while understanding that their eclecticism, that variety of styles so usual in them, was inherent in their members, the couple formed by the guitarist and singer Ira Kaplan and the percussionist and singer Georgia Hubley, as well as bassist and singer James McNew. The three were music lovers who handled various styles to their hearts content. And it is that if you are freaked out on a disk I have it wait until you see them live, they all sing and exchange instruments with the utmost naturalness. I had already been to a couple of their concerts but this was going to be the real baptism. Because a concert at a festival in the distance or in a room in the background are not comparable experiences to being in a good room, well located and with all five senses at the service of the music, and that is what happened, and I believe than many more people, during the concert last Wednesday.
The trio from Hoboken (New Jersey) is a group that can be rediscovered at any time, it is always current, and perhaps that is why they started with “Sinatra Drive Breakdown”, the first of the superb and very recent “This Stupid World”, with his characteristic sound and still innovating in each Kaplan guitar attack. The songs, as usual at their concerts, were selected based on a wide range, from whispery country to mind-blowing noisemaker raves and everything rhythmic in between. Of those sung by Georgia from her drums, “Shades of Blue” especially came to me and I prefer the eponymous one from her new album among the most thunderous, also performed together with Javi, guitarist and singer of our beloved Gringo. The large public listened with interest and respected the cult of music during the more than two hours of downloading.
The show was divided into two acts, with a good number of new compositions in the first part and with the occasional hit in the second, such as the melodic and hummable “Tom Courtenay” or the idiosyncratic and savory instrumental “I Heard You Looking”. The thing was actually already fully on with the dazzling “From A Motel 6” and, from there, the thing only grew. The guitar feedback, so of the moment, makes every night different for Ira. During the encore the audience had passed him a piece of cardboard with a request which they fulfilled, with bassist McNew bellowing the Circle Jerks’ hardcore punk song “Live Fast Die Young”. It seemed that there was no better way to close the night for the trio, but “You Can Have It All”, a very special revision of a disco song from 1974 that they recorded two decades ago, was the finishing touch to an organic and happy. The fact that their latest album is also the most important thing they have published in four decades of history says a lot about the value of their current proposal. It is one of the great institutions of alternative rock, they continue to walk the road less traveled, to their ball and, it seems, still with that intense passion that always characterized them.