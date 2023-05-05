breaking latest news I have her in Bilbao (2023)

It has always been a highly respected group, and deservedly so, by the generation before mine, the one who lived through their adolescence in the early nineties and enjoyed key albums of their career in real time as “Electr-O-Pure”. Personally I started in his music at the time of “And Then Nothing Turned Iteself Inside Out” y “Summer Sun”, which did not prevent me from being able to enjoy all their times on the record while understanding that their eclecticism, that variety of styles so usual in them, was inherent in their members, the couple formed by the guitarist and singer Ira Kaplan and the percussionist and singer Georgia Hubley, as well as bassist and singer James McNew. The three were music lovers who handled various styles to their hearts content. And it is that if you are freaked out on a disk I have it wait until you see them live, they all sing and exchange instruments with the utmost naturalness. I had already been to a couple of their concerts but this was going to be the real baptism. Because a concert at a festival in the distance or in a room in the background are not comparable experiences to being in a good room, well located and with all five senses at the service of the music, and that is what happened, and I believe than many more people, during the concert last Wednesday.

The trio from Hoboken (New Jersey) is a group that can be rediscovered at any time, it is always current, and perhaps that is why they started with "Sinatra Drive Breakdown", the first of the superb and very recent "This Stupid World", with his characteristic sound and still innovating in each Kaplan guitar attack. The songs, as usual at their concerts, were selected based on a wide range, from whispery country to mind-blowing noisemaker raves and everything rhythmic in between. Of those sung by Georgia from her drums, "Shades of Blue" especially came to me and I prefer the eponymous one from her new album among the most thunderous, also performed together with Javi, guitarist and singer of our beloved Gringo. The large public listened with interest and respected the cult of music during the more than two hours of downloading.