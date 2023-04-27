breaking latest news LA in Malaga – MondoSonoro

Intimate night at The Club with one of the most powerful and captivating voices of national pop-rock, Luis Albert, heart of L.A. that with him Heavenly Hell (09) under his arm, he is about to stop the clocks offering a delicatessen acoustic session, revisiting and undressing those songs that changed the horizon of the band and his own.

Guitar in hand and with that throat that could withstand any blow to Eddie Vedder or Glen Hansar on duty, he begins to break down, in strict order, those songs that, for the most part, mend "broken feelings" after a breakup that leaves scars. Thus, the evening begins on the surface with Crystal clear, going through those painful tracks, strum by strum (how that Martin sounds!), with Luis singing with that strength and sensitivity that seems to emerge from the center of the Earth. In addition, today it has exceptional backing vocalists… a totally dedicated audience that embraces it from the first moment, chanting choruses and the occasional complete song… Few records contain as many hits and hold up to their acoustic revision as well as this essential Heavenly Hellan anniversary tour cut short by the pandemic and which is now running its course: From a vibrant Perfect combination with which the entire room joins without thinking, to take your breath away with the extremely moving interpretations of slow fire Close to you y Elizabethto go on to situate ourselves "in front of the ocean" that he draws with Hands and achieve one of the climaxes of the show, with shiny eyes multiplying by the moment in the dark.

We continue to plunge into deep oceans, opening and healing wounds, over and over again, with each phrasing and energetic strumming of strings, rocking with sweet and bitter farewells in The Sweetest goodbyeor returning to Evening lovethat summer afternoon in which we cling to that perhaps “time will heal everything”, not wanting to lose contact completely… We do not wait for answers and we go up and down in the headline Heavenly hell and, between song and song, we laugh with each anecdote of Luis Albert, lowering the intensity of the work, like the memory of those first fans to whom he dedicated Microphones and medicines, and that tonight he dedicates to the entire room, with a balsamic and sublime interpretation. And before, of course, time stops with a Stop the clocks that continues to sound eternal.