breaking latest news La Trinidad + Laguna Goons in Bilbao (2023)

Wow, it’s here! And it is also a very promising future and it comes from Andalusia. This is the first conclusion that we can draw, after the concert of the Malaga duo formed by the bands Laguna Goons – who have settled in Getxo for a few years- and The Trinitywho acted as headliners, as participants in the GPS project (Spinning Through Rooms).

The appointment was in the small room at Santana 27, and the first to get on the tables were Laguna Goons, who gave a practically private pass for the few and few who were at that time in the local. And the truth is that I, particularly, am grateful to have been able to enjoy it, because it helped me to discover a wonderful band, totally self-conscious, and with a brutal attitude to mix all kinds of sounds, within that fondness for distortion, the garage and the dirtiest sounds, which they demonstrated during the approximately three quarters of an hour that the gig lasted. A particular style that brings them closer to current bands like Viagra Boys, or Parquet Courts (references that I shamelessly “stealed” from my partner Javier “Jerry” Corral from the interview he did with them in 2021), and that makes them a unique group. of its kind in these parts, comparable only at present to EzEzEz, another of those bands in charge of writing the immediate future of rock in Euskal Herria.

Continuing with what was this first gig of the night, the people from Malaga who live in Getxo reviewed their previous works, but also gave an account of the songs that will make up their future work and that will be released this week: "Teachers", among which, to highlight just one, we will stay with "False Dopamine". Youthful rage, attitude, garage noise and good songs… what more could you ask for?

With the good taste in our mouths that Laguna Goons left us, we were ready to enjoy the bolus of The Trinity, who, by the way, we really wanted to see, especially because our colleague Amaia Santana had given us very long teeth, and warned us that we would regret it if we didn’t see them live. And so it was, we would have regretted it very much. Luckily, we made the right decision on a night when, as usual in recent times, there were events to give and take in the capital of Biscay, and we were there, accompanying The Trinity that, as if that were not enough, they had released their new album, “Sheriff Playa” that same day. A job in which he has collaborated as producer and mentor of these young Carlangas musicians, freed from his activity as leader of the extinct Novedades Carminha, but busy with presenting his solo debut.

The new songs were postponed until the second part of a concert, in which The Trinity they reviewed the themes of all their works published so far, beginning with “Las vistas del barrio alto”, belonging to their EP “Yuck spring”published last year, and in which they brought out their vein more “ye ye”, with special prominence of keyboards and choirs, a style close to 60’s pop that they would repeat later in other songs that sounded, such as “Jorge in love”.

The people from Malaga, however, did not stop there, and throughout the long hour that the recital lasted, they offered us their different faces, from the vindictive indie of "Del suelo a la boca", to the rabid punk of "Ay tus eyes", "Invertebrate Spain" (one of the best… to the parrot with these lyrics), or "The children of the zoo station", a song apparently inoffensive in its form, but tremendously sharp, and that brings them close to Paralysis Permanent updated.

Postpunk was also evident in songs like “I wait for you in the Moldava” – belonging to his first album “Collapsing Buildings”from 2020- or “La joya”, included on their latest album, and where they once again give an account of their incredible ability to create unappealable lyrics.

With “6.30” they began a block in which they presented most of their new compositions, demonstrating their ability to continue investigating with sounds that move between dub and reggae, while still having fun, playing with loops and synthesizers; then came the song that gives the title to the new album by La Trinidad, with funky and eighties echoes, and where a lot of things happen, including the explanation of the connection between the people of Malaga and the Los Cramps shirt worn by their vocalist.

But this did not stop, and immediately they blew our heads off again with "Learn to manage your failures with us", one of the singles for the presentation of this latest album, and as Amaia commented, "the song that Spain needed"… another time that, quite rightly, it is impossible to contradict him. Interspersed among the new pieces, the people from Malaga included "La clase media", perhaps the best song of the concert, and in which they displayed their entire catalog of overflowing punk attitude, with the lead vocalist and unleashed guitarist, coming down from the stage, while continuing to sing , creeping through the audience, in the style of a contemporary Iggy Pop. Dirty (in the best of senses) sounded that Dadaist jewel entitled "Converted into statues", an orgy of electronic sounds, mixed with punk, and which brings them closer to another of the bastions of the future of state music , as they are The Elite.

Finale with funk airs, with "Que las palabras sprout" – the pure essence of "Novedades Carminha", and where Carlangas' hand is most evident-, and "Many principles and very few desires", influenced by classic comics, and in which they display all their musical skills, with a final jam session for each of its members to show off, just before inviting the vocalist of Laguna Goons to come on stage for the finale of the tremendous party with "Las veins".